info

Zahlung, Versand & Sicherheit


 Ihre Zahlungsmöglichkeiten:

ec sofort paypal
trans
visa master amex
trans
rechnung    
 
18 von 88 (Zur Übersicht)
Zurück
Weiter
 

Invertebrates

Invertebrates Zurück zur Übersicht

Chris Lukhaup / Reinhard Pekny
Invertebrates
Shrimp, crayfish, crabs & snails in freshwater aquaria

This comprehensive handbook full of practical hints and information does not only provide beginning freshwater invert keepers with the basic knowledge about these fascinating creatures, but it is also suitable for experienced aquarium keepers who want to discover new stuff and additional information about the natural habitats, special food requirements or breeding in captivity.

Shrimp, crayfish, crabs, anomurans, clams and snails - this comprehensive handbook has all the important species you will find in trade, providing all the information you need in a nutshell, and illustrated with breathtaking photos.

HIER geht's zur Leseprobe
 
 
Umfang: 304 Seiten
Format: 17 x 23,5 cm
Abbildungen: 480
Einband: Paperback
 
Bestellnummer:13284
ISBN: 9783944821061
 

Der Artikel ist lieferbar

32,00 €

Preise inkl. gesetzlicher MwSt. zzgl. Versandkosten

Inland: 32,00 €

Ausland: 32,00 €

Übersee: 32,00 €

 
 
 
 
 
Prämienabo aquaristik Mehr Infos
Geschenk-Abo aquaristik Mehr Infos
Prämienabo caridina Mehr Infos
Mini-Abo aquaristik Mehr Infos
Prämien-Abo (2 Jahre) caridina Mehr Infos
Mini-Abo caridina Mehr Infos
Geschenk-Abo caridina Mehr Infos
Wasser-Fibel Aquarium & Teich Mehr Infos
caridina 4/2015 - Einzelheft Mehr Infos
Riffaquaristik für Einsteiger Mehr Infos
caridina 3/2015 - Einzelheft Mehr Infos
Wirbellose Mehr Infos
Algen-Fibel Aquarium Mehr Infos
Back to Nature Nano-Aquarien Mehr Infos
Kampffisch-Fibel Mehr Infos
caridina 2017/1 - Einzelheft Mehr Infos
 
Realisiert mit Shopware