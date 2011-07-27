Chris Lukhaup / Reinhard Pekny

Invertebrates

Shrimp, crayfish, crabs & snails in freshwater aquaria

This comprehensive handbook full of practical hints and information does not only provide beginning freshwater invert keepers with the basic knowledge about these fascinating creatures, but it is also suitable for experienced aquarium keepers who want to discover new stuff and additional information about the natural habitats, special food requirements or breeding in captivity.

Shrimp, crayfish, crabs, anomurans, clams and snails - this comprehensive handbook has all the important species you will find in trade, providing all the information you need in a nutshell, and illustrated with breathtaking photos.